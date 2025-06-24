Meet the Opponent: Rays Try to Change Fortunes vs. Royals After Early Sweep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been two distinct parts to this 2025 Tampa Bay Rays baseball season so far. There was the ugly start where they couldn't hit much and staggered out of the gates with a 21-26 record, and this current late run, where they've gone 22-9 since May 20.
After a day off on Monday, the Rays start a three-game series in Kansas City against the Royals on Tuesday night. They're hoping this series goes better than the first one, because Kansas City swept the three games in Tampa, and it might have been the low point of the season thus far for the Rays.
The two teams met April 29-30 and May 1, and it was a weird series. The Rays had just returned from the West Coast on a five-game winning streak through Arizona and San Diego. But the Royals' pitching completely threw them off their game, winning 3-1, 3-0 and 8-2 as part of their 16-2 hot streak from April 20 to May 9.
The Rays only had four extra base hits this entire series, and were a sickening 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Scoring three runs in three games, that's the bad news. The good news is that they've mostly been thumping lately, scoring 200 runs since May 20, averaging 6.45 runs per game.
Here is the series schedule between the Rays (43-35) and Royals (38-40), with pitching matchups for the series, and gametimes:
- Tuesday (June 24), 7:40 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay's Taj Bradley (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs. Kris Bubic (6-4, 2.12 ERA).
- Wednesday (June 25), 7:40 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen (6-5, 2.61 ERA) vs. Michael Wacha (4-6, 3.24 ERA).
- Thursday (June 26), 2:10 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay's Shane Baz (7-3, 4.79 ERA) vs. Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.81 ERA).
Here are three things to know about the Royals.
1. First look at Tampa's Jac Caglianone
Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone is one of the most talked-about rookies in the game, and this is his first go-round playing against his local team. Caglianone is from Tampa, and went to Plant High School and then the University of Florida. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and made a rapid rise through the Royals' minor-league system.
Caglianone was called up on June 3 — after just 79 minor-league games — and was just 1-for-17 in his first four games with the Royals, but he's been better of late. He had a four-hit game against the Chicago White Sox on June 8 and had two home runs against Texas — the first of his big-league career — on June 19. He's hitting .256 since that slow start, and seems to be settling in.
A few people were surprised the Royals called him up at the first of the month. If they had waited until June 17, the clock on his service time would have given Kanas City another year of financial control. That's something that usually matters with small-market teams, but they pulled the trigger because they are in win-now mode after making the playoffs in 2024.
"If he’s going to be that good, how do you call him up now where he will hit arbitration a full year earlier than if they waited until after around June 17?" former Miami Marlins president David Samson wondered after the call-up.
"I have no idea how a team that’s not in the top 10 of payroll is not paying attention to dates. And the Royals forcing the issue, that’s a bunch of horse hockey. You take the extra two weeks because it gives you an extra year and compounds itself in arbitration."
Caglianone is playing the outfield, which is something new for the former college first baseman and pitcher. He's made some great catches already, including robbing a home run off of San Diego's Jackson Merrill.
“Unbelievable,” Merrill told Andrés Soto of MLB.com. “For someone that doesn't play the outfield that much, too, that was unbelievable. So props to him.”
It's going to be a fun few days getting to see Caglianone up close for the first time in the big leagues.
2. Still wondering how good Royals are
As I mentioned earlier, when the Rays got swept in late April, the Royals were in the middle of a 16-2 heater and they looked like a sure-fire playoff team again. On May 9, they were eight games over .500 and one of four American League Central teams in the postseason at the time.
But since then, they're just 14-24 and in those 38 games, they've scored three runs or less a whopping 24 times. They just aren't hitting, especially in crunch time. They are hitting .222 with runners in scoring position, which ranks No. 27 in all of baseball. Only the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are worse.
At 38-40, they are on the outside looking in in the AL wild-card race, 2.5 games behind the third and final spot. It's a crowded mess, of course, but the Royals need to start playing better baseball to play October baseball again. This recent skid — playing 10 games under .500 over nearly a quarter of the season — is a fair sample size. They're not that impressive.
They sure were in that sweep of the Rays earlier, so this series is big. The Rays are definitely the better team these days, and they need to show it this week.
3. Matt Quatraro vs. Kevin Cash is always fun
Matt Quatraro is in his third season as manager of the Royals, getting the job after five years as Kevin Cash's bench coach in Tampa Bay. They've been friends for a long time, and now they match wits for a living.
Cash went 4-3 heads up in 2023 and they split last year's series 3-3. But counting the earlier sweep, Quatraro is now in the lead at 9-7. They like playing the game the same way, with pitching and defense, and the games are usually pretty good.
Quatraro is one of the good guys in the game, and his 30-game improvement with the Royals — from 56 wins in 2023 to 86 a year ago — was impressive, especially with their low-budget constraints.
They'll be a team to watch in the postseason chase, but they could stand to start playing better at home. They are just 19-19 at Kauffman Stadium this season. Of the 11 teams sort of in the AL playoff chase right now, they are the only ones without a winning record at home.