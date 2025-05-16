It's the Lowe & Lowe Show in Rays' 8-3 Win Over Blue Jays on Thursday
TORONTO — Outfielder Josh Lowe has been missing from the Tampa Bay lineup since Opening Day because of an oblique injury. Struggling second baseman Brandon Lowe — no relation, of course — just seems to be missing in action.
They were reunited at the top of the batting order on Thursday afternoon when the Rays took on the Toronto Blue Jays on getaway day. And boy, were they something. Josh Lowe had three hits, including a home run, and Brandon Lowe also had three hits, with two home runs and four RBIs in the 8-3 win the clinched the three-game series.
The spark was just what the Rays needed after losing the night before, scoring just one run. They had 14 hits on the day, roughing up Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman
It was great having Josh back, and it was good to see Brandon have a big day. He was hitting just .190 when this series started, but he went 7-for-13 against Toronto, with six RBIs.
Lower & Lowe, doing big things at the top of the order. It was a sight to see.
“That's kind of what we hope and dream on a little bit,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the games about how different the lineup looks with the two Lowes hitting like that. “These guys are talented. I know it's been a little bit of a grind here to start the season, but eventually we've got to turn some things around, and hopefully today was a step in that direction.”
The eight-run explosion was a rarity in a Zack Littell start, because he's near the bottom in run support for starters. The Rays were up 3-0 quicky — Brandon Lowe had a two-run homer in the first, after Josh Lowe opened the game with a single — and Littell took it from there. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on just 87 pitches. He's 3-5 now, and the Rays have won all four of his last four starts after starting the season 0-5.
There were other hitting stars as well. Kameron Misner hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his first home run since April 14. And catcher Danny Jansen made the most of his return to Toronto, catching all three games. He had two hits on Thursday and was 4-for-11 in the series. Jansen played in Toronto for seven years, from 2018 to 2024.
With the win, the Rays are now 20-23 on the season, and they've won nine of their last 11 road games. They play at Miami in a three-game series this weekend. They play at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday night, at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday and at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.