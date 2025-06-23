BREAKING: Prosecution Seeking Five Years Jail Time For Wander Franco of Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, on trial in the Dominican Republic, is facing five years in prison, according to what the prosecution is asking for.
Per Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN on social media (translated via Google).
LAST MINUTE.
Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence against Wander Franco for sexual abuse, commercial sexual exploitation, and human trafficking of a minor.
They are also requesting payment of a fine of 10 minimum wages against the player.
The defense is seeking to get the case dismissed entirely.
From a baseball standpoint, Franco is on the restricted list and is not being paid currently by the Rays. He cannot travel from the Dominican Republic, either, which has prevented any possibility of him playing in the United States. He hasn't played since August of 2023 when allegations surfaced of him having an relationship with a minor in his home country. There are real questions about if he'll ever play in the big leagues again. Major League Baseball won't even start their own investigation or make their own ruling about Franco's status until the legal proceedings are done in the Dominican. Given that Monday served as closing arguments, that could be coming soon.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of his record-setting 11-year, $182 million contract.
The 24-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
The Rays are 43-35 on the season and currently in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League.