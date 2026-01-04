Angels Slugger Seen as Logical Fit for Rays This Offseason in Free Agency

It has been a hectic winter for the Tampa Bay Rays, and with a few months to go before spring training, there is still more work to do. One of the most pressing needs will be to replace production from recently traded players.

With a desire to compete in 2026, it was a bit surprising to see the Rays elect to trade both Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz. When looking at the returns that they were able to receive, it made a lot more sense with the combination of the two bringing back a haul of prospects. However, it did significantly weaken the team as of now, especially with the loss of Lowe.

The All-Star slugger was one of the best players at his position in the league, and his 31 home runs are not going to be easily replaced. While there are some needs still in other areas, second base has to be a priority now as well. On the trade market, there are rumored to be some talented options available, but attacking in free agency seems like a more likely plan.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Luis Rengifo as a logical target for the Rays in free agency.

Can Rengifo Bounce Back?

William Liang-Imagn Images

While Rengifo has had some nice years with the Los Angeles Angels, he isn’t likely ever to be able to put up the numbers that Lowe did with Tampa Bay. Even with that being said, there are some appealing things about his game, and he could be a logical replacement for the team. However, a bounce-back year will be needed.

In 2025, the versatile Rengifo slashed .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs and 43 RBI. It was a significant drop in production compared to years past. For the three campaigns prior, he was able to have a slugging percentage over the .400 mark and an OPS over .700 in each of them.

While it was undoubtedly a down season in 2025, at just 28 years old, there is reason to believe that he will be able to bounce back. More than likely coming off the bad year, he will be seeking and receiving a one-year prove-it deal. This works well for the Rays, who are still conscious of their payroll and would likely be willing to take a little bit of a risk on Rengifo.

Even though he might not be able to replace the production of Lowe, he could be a good option to be their new primary second baseman.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: