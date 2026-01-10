Recent MLB Power Rankings Indicate Rays Will Not Be a Contender

The Tampa Bay Rays have been quite busy this winter, but there is still work to be done before the start of the 2026 season.

To start the winter, the Rays made a number of moves to get the ball rolling and address a couple of areas of need. In their outfield, they signed both Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help bolster the lineup and improve depth for the unit. Furthermore, they also added left-handed pitcher Steven Matz to help fill a need in the rotation.

These three signings indicated that Tampa Bay was looking to compete in 2026. However, the recent trading of Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz quickly changed that narrative. While both of the trades brought back some excellent young talent and can be seen as a win for the franchise long-term, they didn’t help them compete in 2026.

Even though being a playoff contender was a goal for the team next season, that is looking unlikely as of now with the moves that they have made so far.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his first power rankings of the new year, and the Rays slipped from 20th to 22nd in the updated version.

Rays Don’t Appear to be a Contender in Latest MLB Power Rankings

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With the Rays dropping down in the rankings some more and not being considered a Top 20 team in baseball anymore, it’s hard to imagine that they would be able to realistically compete for a playoff spot right now.

This is a team that has some notable holes in their lineup in the middle of the infield and behind the plate. While the pitching staff appears to be the strength of the team, they are also relying on Shane McClanahan to be able to stay healthy. That is a considerable risk for a pitcher who hasn’t been in the majors in two seasons.

Furthermore, while the bullpen is solid, they did lose their closer, Pete Fairbanks. The team has gone with a closer-by-committee strategy in the past, and that might have to be the game plan in 2026.

While Tampa Bay does currently have some issues, it doesn’t help that they place in the American League East. This is shaping up to be the best division in baseball once again, and that is with both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox being quiet in free agency so far.

Overall, things aren’t looking great for Tampa Bay right now and them slipping in the rankings is undoubtedly justified. Hopefully, they will be able to make a couple of moves to improve the team before the start of the campaign and change the narrative a bit.

