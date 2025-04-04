Future Rays Stars with Best Chances to be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Tampa Bay Rays 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Rays’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 15% Carson Williams, SS, 15% Brayden Taylor, 2B/3B, 15% Tre’ Morgan, 1B, 15% Brailer Guerrero, OF, 10% Chandler Simpson OF, 10% Xavier Isaac, 1B, 10% Aidan Smith OF
Carson Williams – Shortstop – Durham Bulls (AAA) 15%
Williams was selected 21st overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay and is currently the Rays’ top prospect. His calling card is his power. Since 2022, he has slugged an impressive 62 home runs. His defense is also ready for the big leagues, evidenced by his 70-rated arm. Like many young hitters, Williams has a somewhat high chase rate, but his power potential may offset some swing-and-miss moments.
The Rays signed Ha-Seong Kim to play himself healthy at shortstop in 2025, which could lead to a mid-season trade if Williams proves ready. In spring training, he hit .281 in 35 at-bats and is off to a 5-for-15 start at Triple-A Durham.
Brayden Taylor – 2B – Montgomery Biscuits (AA) 15%
Taylor was selected 19th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of TCU and is currently the second overall prospect in the Rays’ organization, behind Williams. Taylor is a well-rounded player who excels in various aspects but isn’t necessarily spectacular. While metrics may not favor him, he consistently produces.
He will start the year at Double-A Montgomery but is likely to be promoted to Durham quickly. It wouldn’t be surprising to see both he and Williams in the Rays lineup by the end of 2025.
Tre’ Morgan – 1B – Montgomery Biscuits (AA) 15%
Morgan was selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU. Unlike a traditional first baseman, he is a gap power prospect with an excellent contact rate and is fantasic defensively, rating an 80. Similar to Taylor, Morgan is viewed as a high-floor player who is likely to make an impact in the big leagues.
Brailer Guerrero – OF – FCL Rays (ROK) 10%
Guerrero signed with the Rays in 2023 out of the Dominican Republic and is currently the ninth-ranked prospect in the organization. Though injuries have hindered his progress, he is a toolsy outfielder with plus power and good contact skills. Guerrero has struggled with higher-level breaking pitches but is expected to improve over time.
He will start the season with the Florida Rookie League team but is likely to spend most of the season with Single-A Charleston.
Chandler Simpson – OF – Durham Bulls (AAA) 10%
Simpson, the 70th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech, is currently the eighth-ranked player in the organization. Known for his exceptional speed, which is rated at 80, Simpson is considered one of the fastest players in the game. In the past two minor league seasons, he has stolen an impressive 198 bases at an 86% success rate, surpassing any other player by a remarkable 68 stolen bases. However, his power is rated at just 20, as he has yet to hit a traditional professional home run. Following a recent transition from second base to the outfield, it may take some time for Simpson to develop into a strong defensive player.
Xavier Isaac – 1B – Montgomery Biscuits (AA) 10%
Selected 29th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Isaac is currently the fourth-ranked prospect in the Rays’ organization. He possesses some of the best power in the system but has lost contact ability while focusing on power. With power to all fields, another year facing Double-A pitching could help Isaac regain his ability to drive the ball. His athleticism may even enable him to transition to a corner outfield role if needed.
Aidan Smith – OF – Bowling Green Hot Rods (A+) 10%
Smith, selected 124th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, joined the Rays in the Randy Arozarena trade. A toolsy outfielder, he possesses plus power and athleticism. As he develops, his power is expected to grow, and he has a strong enough arm to play in right field. Smith is likely to begin the season in High-A but could advance quickly with a strong performance.
The Rays have certainly invested talent in Montgomery. The Southern League is traditionally where teams find out if players have the money to make it. Four of the top 15 prospects will fill the Biscuits pitching staff and all but catcher should have a top 30 player manning the position.
Having featured some many players as the possible top prospect is a good problem to have. With Junior Caminero playing third base for the Rays its time for one of these other players to take the next step.
Rays fans should anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm." Throughout the season, the focus will be on players excelling and earning potential promotions, as well as those not initially listed.