Rays Slugger Would Be Ideal Fix for Giants Needing Help in Infield

This offseason has already been a pretty busy one for the Tampa Bay Rays. They came into it with the most arbitration-eligible players on a roster in the MLB, leading to some difficult decisions, including some players being designated for assignment or non-tendered contracts.

They have already made a few additions to the roster in free agency as well. Veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins was signed to a one-year deal. Jake Fraley was retained at a cheaper contract after being non-tendered.

Looking to add some depth to their pitching staff, the Rays signed veteran Steven Matz to a two-year contract. There is a chance that he will be converted back to a starting pitcher after spending the last four seasons yo-yoing between being a starter and a relief pitcher.

Alas, Tampa Bay likely isn’t done. Their lineup could still use some upgrades, specifically catcher and shortstop, and a trade is how that could get accomplished.

The Rays have been involved in plenty of trade rumors. So much so, it feels like a matter of when, not if, something is done. One of the players who has generated a ton of interest is second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Brandon Lowe would be ideal fit for Giants

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Making him available seems counterproductive to a team that is in need of offensive upgrades. But, his value may never be higher coming off an All-Star season in 2025 that included him hitting 31 home runs.

In the conversation as the best offensive second baseman in the MLB, his market is robust. One team that he could be an immediate fix for is the San Francisco Giants.

Over at MLB.com, Mike Petriello put together a piece highlighting which positions contenders need to address the most. Projected to be 29th at second base, Lowe would be a massive upgrade for the National League West contenders.

The combination of Casey Schmitt, Christian Koss and Tyler Fitzgerlad leaves a lot to be desired. The Giants' offense, similarly to Tampa Bay, needs as many upgrades as they can find, even after acquiring Rafael Devers in a shocking blockbuster last year with the Boston Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe has robust market

Aug 15, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) throws to first during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

For all the same reasons Lowe is a great fit for the Rays, he would be a perfect fit for San Francisco. It will be interesting to see what the return package for the slugging second baseman would be, especially if a bidding war ensues.

There are a lot of teams that would love to add someone of Lowe’s caliber to their lineup. The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres are two teams that have been linked to him prominently.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have as well, in a potential package that includes All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte heading to the Rays.

The cost for Marte, which is controllable pitchers, could be re-filled somewhat in a deal with the Giants with Lowe as the centerpiece heading to the Bay Area.

