GameDay Preview: At Long Last, Tyler Glasnow Takes the Mound for Rays

After 15 months away from the game, Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow returns to the mound on Wednesday night. He'll start against the Cleveland Guardians as the Rays look to get a step closer to a playoff spot. He's scheduled to pitch two or three innings, and somewhere around 45-50 pitches.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drew Rasmussen knows all about the long, lonely and laborious torture that is recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Tampa Bay starter knows because he's been through it twice himself.

That's why he'll be watching closely Wednesday night when teammate Tyler Glasnow makes his first of the 2022 season, more than 15 months after last pitching four innings on June 14, 2021 against the White Sox in Chicago.

"I'm very excited to watch, and I'm excited for him, too. He deserves this,'' Rasmussen said "It's a lot to go through, and we've all seen how hard he's been working to get back to this point. There's no question he adds a lot to our team down the stretch. I mean, let's be honest, that's Tyler Glasnow. Of course it's a huge boost for us.''

Glasnow was never sure if he would be ready before time ran out on the 2022 season. He said for months that he would only keep pushing if he felt good after ever session. He has, including four short starts in Triple-A Durham. And now he's ready to go here in Cleveland, and will probably get another start next week in Boston in the road series of the year before the playoffs.

"When he got hurt and had the surgery, we were all confident that he was not going to be outworked by anybody. That's stayed true. He's worked hard to get to this point and no doubt we're excited. We know how talented he is and what he can add to our team.

"He'll be on a workload that we will monitor from inning to inning and we can build him up.''

There is some bad news in the lineup, though. Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz, who's been battling a left shoulder injury, was scheduled to lead off for Tampa Bay and start at third base. He hasn't played since Sept. 19, and had a cortisone shot in the shoulder to help get it loose.

But just prior to the game, he was scratched and the lineup was altered. The new lineup is below

Here's how to watch — and listen — to Wednesday's game. A lot has changed because of what Hurricane Ian is doing to the state of Florida.

How to watch Rays at Guardians

Tampa Bay Rays (84-68)

6:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 28

Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

