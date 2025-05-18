GameDay Preview (Sun.) Rays Look For Another NL Series Win vs. Marlins
The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to win their seventh series in eight tries in interleague play when they take on the Miami Marlins on Sunday. They need a good start from Shane Baz, who has allowed 16 earned runs in his last three outings.
MIAMI, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have been great in interleague play this year, winning six of seven series so far against National League foes. They'll look for another series win on Sunday in the rubber game of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins won Friday's opener 9-4, but the Rays bounced back nicely on Saturday, winning 4-0 thanks to a dominating start from Drew Rasmussen.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game:
How to watch Rays-Marlins
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (21-24) vs. Miami Marlins (17-27)
- When: Sunday, May 18 at 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at Fanduel.com at minus-166, and the Marlins' money line odds are plus-140. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-105 odds, and the Marlins plus-1.5 at minus-120 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams.
Rays batting order
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Josh Lowe RF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Christopher Morel LF
- Kameron Misner CF
- Taylor Walls SS
- Ben Rortvert C
Marlins batting order
TBA
Pitching matchup
- SHANE BAZ, Tampa Bay: This is Baz's ninth start of the season, and third on the road. This is his 32nd career start and second against Miami. … The 25-year-old right-hander from Houston, Texas is 0-2 in his last three starts after going 3-0 in his first six. … Baz leads the Rays in wins with three, tied with Taj Bradley and Zack Littell. He leads the Rays in strikeouts with 46. Baz is 3-2 with a 5.02 ERA. ... He has given up 16 earned runs in his last three starts.
- CAL QUANTRILL, Marlins: Quantrill is 2-4 with a 7.00 ERA. He gave up four earned runs or more in four of his first six starts, but has been better in May. He allowed just one earned runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Quantrill, a 30-year-old from Port Hope, Ontario, hasn't faced the Rays since Sept. 1, 2023 when he was with Cleveland. He pitched six innings that day, allowing two runs.
