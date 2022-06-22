GameDay Preview: Shane Baz Looks To Stack Quality Starts Wednesday vs. Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz has two starts under his belt now, and the 23-year-old Tampa Bay starter looks to build off of his last scoreless outing when he takes on the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

It's the rubber game of the three-game series. New York won the opener Monday night, and the Rays came back to win 5-4 on Tuesday. Baz would like to help the Rays win the series after getting swept in New York week.

Baz lost his first start at Minnesota when things unraveled in the third inning and he gave up five runs. But last Friday in Baltimore, he threw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

"I just want to lock in to that feeling I had the other day and just try to be consistent,'' Baz said. "The only that is important is the next outing, and I'm just trying to build off of that.''

Baz made three starts last year in his major-league debut, and one start was against the Yankees in the final weekend of the season. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in the Rays' 12-2 win, allowing only a solo home run by Anthony Rizzo.

Having a little experience agains the vaunted Yankees lineup is helpful, he said.

"I got to throw against them last year, so that definitely helps. Those guys have been doing this for a long time and obviously I've got a lot of respect for them, not only in how they play but how they go about their business and all that. It's definitely cool to get to face them.

"It's a little different lineup (this year), but it's a matter of just trusting my stuff and mixing it up and making sure they're not sitting on anything.''

Lefty Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.72 ERA) will start for the Yankees. Here's how to watch Wednesday night's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more:

How to watch Yankees at Rays

Who: New York Yankees (50-18) at Tampa Bay Rays (37-31)

New York Yankees (50-18) at Tampa Bay Rays (37-31) When : 7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 22

: 7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 22 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Yankee are favored at minus-156 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Monday afternoon. The Rays are plus-132. The over/under is 7.

Projected lineups

Yankees lineup: DJ LeMahieu 2B, Aaron Judge CF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Giancarlo Stanton DH, Josh Donaldson 3B, Matt Carpenter 1B, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Jose Trevino C, Joey Gallo RF, Jordan Montgomery P.

DJ LeMahieu 2B, Aaron Judge CF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Giancarlo Stanton DH, Josh Donaldson 3B, Matt Carpenter 1B, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Jose Trevino C, Joey Gallo RF, Jordan Montgomery P. Rays lineup: Yandy Diaz 3B, Harold Ramirez DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Francisco Mejia C, Josh Lowe CF, Vidal Brujan RF, Taylor Walls SS, Shane Baz P.

Newsy nuggets

No. 1 — Banged-up Rays: The Rays have 15 players on the injured list, most in the majors ahead of the Cincinnati Reds, who have 14. They have 10 injured pitchers, which is second in the majors to the Washington Nationals, who have 11. Five of the nine hitters on the Rays' Opening Day lineup — Kevin Kiermaier, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino — are on the injured list. The Rays have had 23 different players total 25 stints on the IL this season.

The Rays have 15 players on the injured list, most in the majors ahead of the Cincinnati Reds, who have 14. They have 10 injured pitchers, which is second in the majors to the Washington Nationals, who have 11. Five of the nine hitters on the Rays' Opening Day lineup — Kevin Kiermaier, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino — are on the injured list. The Rays have had 23 different players total 25 stints on the IL this season. No. 2 — Series losses: If the Rays lose Wednesday night, they will lose their fourth straight series. That hasn't happened since Aug. 4-20 in 2017. Their last series win came June 7-9 when they swept the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field. They lost all three series on their recent road trip to Minnesota, New York and Baltimore.

If the Rays lose Wednesday night, they will lose their fourth straight series. That hasn't happened since Aug. 4-20 in 2017. Their last series win came June 7-9 when they swept the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field. They lost all three series on their recent road trip to Minnesota, New York and Baltimore. No. 3 — Struggling offense: The Rays first played the Yankees on May 26 this year, and since then they are just 11-14 and have gone from 4.5 games out in the American League East to 13 games out. The offense can take most of the blame for that. During those 25 games, they are averaging 3.4 runs per game, which ranks No. 27 of 30 teams. The Rays are hitting just .215 as a team and that, combined with the .344 slugging percentage, rank No. 29 overall, ahead of only the Oakland A's.

The Rays first played the Yankees on May 26 this year, and since then they are just 11-14 and have gone from 4.5 games out in the American League East to 13 games out. The offense can take most of the blame for that. During those 25 games, they are averaging 3.4 runs per game, which ranks No. 27 of 30 teams. The Rays are hitting just .215 as a team and that, combined with the .344 slugging percentage, rank No. 29 overall, ahead of only the Oakland A's. No. 4 — Red hot Yankees: The Yankees are 50-18 this year, clearly the best record in baseball. They have lost two games in a row or more only three times all season. They've lost three games in a row once, and have had two back-to-back losing streaks. After tonight, the Yankees go home for a four-game series with the Houston Astros. The Rays have Thursday off, then open a three-game interleague series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Related stories on Rays baseball