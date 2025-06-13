Inside The Rays

Here's The Latest on New Injury Issue For Tampa Bay Rays' Ha-Seong Kim

Kim, the former Gold Glover who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, has been pulled off his rehab assignment because of a hamstring issue. Here's the latest from manager Kevin Cash.

Brady Farkas

MLB Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim
MLB Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash spoke before Friday's series opener with the New York Mets about the decision to pull infielder Ha-Seong Kim off his rehab assignment for a few days.

Recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Kim is now dealing with a hamstring issue.

From Cash:

Grabbed ​his ​hamstring ​about ​a ​week ​ago ​and ​figured ​that, ​you ​know, ​with ​where ​he ​was ​and ​starting ​to ​ramp ​his ​build-up, ​up, ​you ​need ​your ​lower-​half ​to ​support ​you. ​So ​made ​sense ​to ​kind ​of '​let's ​shut ​him ​down, ​get ​the ​hamstring ​calmed ​down,'​and ​then ​hopefully ​it's ​a ​shorter ​stint.

Earlier in the day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Kim will be required to sit out at least five days, but then he'll get a full 20-day rehab window to work again at the minor league-level. It's unclear if he'll need all 20 days or if he'll be able to join the major league roster sooner.

Kim, 29, is a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best year was 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals. He also won a Gold Glove Award in that season. He spent the first four years of his big-league career with the San Diego Padres and signed a two-year deal with the Rays this winter.

Tampa Bay enters play on Friday at 36-32 and in third place in the American League East. They'll take on the Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET with Taj Bradley (TBR) pitching against Clay Holmes (NYM).

