Kevin Cash Shares Multiple Rays Set for Return to Lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays have been dealing with a number of injuries during spring training this year to key members of the lineup.

Second baseman Gavin Lux has not appeared in an exhibition game yet. Outfielder Cedric Mullins was scratched from a game last week after experiencing some pain in his back. Fellow outfielder Chandler Simpson has also been out with a hamstring ailment.

Manager Kevin Cash provided an update on all three players, and it was positive. As shared by Marc Topkin on X, that trio is expected to return to the lineup on March 10 when the Rays play against the Minnesota Twins.

That is excellent news for Tampa Bay. Lux, Mullins and Simpson are all projected to be in the team’s starting lineup on Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26 on the road at Busch Stadium.

Cedric Mullins, Gavin Lux, Chandler Simpson set to return to lineup

Feb 27, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) hits an sacrifice fly to score a run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While news on those three was positive, Cash did provide an update on the status of designated hitter Yandy Diaz and the versatile Richie Palacios.

Diaz is dealing with an injury to his left hand and Palacios has a back ailment he is dealing with. Neither of those players is ready to return yet, but they still have some time to get up to speed ahead of the regular season beginning.

#Rays Cash said Simpson (hamstring), Mullins (back) and Lux (unspecified soreness) are all feeling better and slated to play Tuesday. Diaz (left hand) and Palacios (back) not ready yet. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 9, 2026

Mullins was the first player signed by Tampa Bay this offseason. He agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal and is expected to take over as the starting center fielder.

The veteran provides the Rays offense with a solid floor. He has hit at least 15 home runs and stolen at least 19 bases in five consecutive campaigns. Before 2025, he was regarded as a strong defensive player as well.

There is plenty of incentive for Mullins to return to that level of production, since he will be hitting free agency again this winter.

Lux was also acquired by Tampa Bay this offseason from the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team deal that resulted in outfielder Josh Lowe heading to the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays counting on Mullins, Lux and Simpson to play pivotal roles

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Gavin Lux (11) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The former top prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers is going to be tasked with filling a gaping void in the team’s lineup.

Someone has to replace All-Star Brandon Lowe at second base, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that netted two prospects, outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, from the Houston Astros.

With plenty of MLB experience under their belts, missing time during the exhibition season isn’t the worst thing for Mullins and Lux. For Simpson, however, the absence is far from ideal.

He has to improve his performance defensively in the outfield, and the only way to do that is with reps. Missing out on the opportunity to play innings in the grass this spring hurts, but working with Kevin Kiermaier all camp will hopefully lead to positive results.