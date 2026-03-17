Rays Share Official Season-Opening Starting Pitching Rotation

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to look a little bit different on the mound this season with some new faces on the pitching staff.

All-Star Drew Rasmussen is back, as is Ryan Pepiot. But, those are the only two holdovers from the starting rotation who ended the 2025 campaign with the Rays, but not all the newcomers are players that the fan base is unfamiliar with.

Making his much-anticipated return to the mound is Shane McClanahan. He has not pitched in a Major League game since August of 2023, dealing with several injuries, and people kept a close eye on him this spring. Veteran free agent signings Nick Martinez and Steven Matz will round out the rotation to start the season.

As shared by Adam Berry of MLB.com in his newsletter, that is the five-man rotation that Kevin Cash will be going with to begin the season. Joe Boyle and Ian Seymour could be ticketed for spots in the bullpen as potential bulk-inning pitchers.

Rays share season-opening starting rotation order

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

That duo could still operate on some sort of a schedule because, as Berry shared, Cash has set his rotation in a way to separate the players who might have potential innings limits. That is a smart decision to avoid taxing the bullpen more than necessary.

As previously announced, Rasmussen will be taking the ball on Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26. Following him in the rotation will be Martinez and Matz.

When Tampa Bay continues its road trip with a visit to the Milwaukee Brewers, it will be Pepiot taking the ball first, followed by McClanahan. Nothing is set in stone beyond that, but Rays sideline reporter Ryan Bass did share an interesting tidbit.

Should everyone stay healthy, and when accounting for the off days in the schedule, it should be McClanahan taking the ball during the home opener at Tropicana Field.

ICYMI, the #Rays rotation is set to open the season:



Drew Rasmussen (Opening Day in St. Louis)

Nick Martinez (at STL)

Steven Matz (at STL)

Ryan Pepiot (at MIL)

Shane McClanahan (at MIL)



As Rays beat reporter Adam Berry wrote in his newsletter, the staff was laid out to separate… — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 17, 2026

It would be fitting for him to be the first player to take the mound for a home game this year. A former All-Star, it would be his first home start in nearly three years and would be the first person to pitch at Tropicana Field in more than a year.

After Hurricane Milton tore apart the dome on Oct. 9-10, Tampa Bay had to play its home games elsewhere last season. They ended up playing at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees, for the duration of the 2025 campaign.

Set to return to The Trop for 2026, it would be fitting for McClanahan to be the first Rays pitcher to toe the rubber in the re-opening of the stadium.