Just For Starters: Breaking Down Luis Patino's (Brief) Start for Rays on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay already has eight pitchers on the injured this early in the season, and it looks like youngster Luis Patino might be joining the crowd. He lasted just three batters on Monday night in the Rays' home game against the Oakland A's, holding his left side in obvious discomfort as he left.

He hit a batter and got two outs, and that was it. It was, obviously, the shortest outing for a Rays starter so far in this young season. It was announced that he had a left oblique strain.

Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' segment, which we do in real time once the starter leaves, even in the first inning. We'll update it again after the game. Here's what Patino did on Sunday:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Luis Patino

Luis Patino Game: Monday vs. Oakland A's

Monday vs. Oakland A's Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 2/3

2/3 Total pitches: 13

13 Strikes: 9

Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 1

1 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total HBP allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 0

0 Status upon departure: Patino left with an apparent oblique injury after just three batters, with a runner on first and two outs.



Patino left with an apparent oblique injury after just three batters, with a runner on first and two outs. The skinny: Since Ryan Yarbrough was put on the IL earlier today and the Rays were going to have to cover his fifth spot in the rotation, this could be problematic the next couple of days.

Season Totals for Rays Starters