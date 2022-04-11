Just For Starters: Breaking Down Luis Patino's (Brief) Start for Rays on Monday
Luis Patino, the Tampa Bay Rays' 22-year-old starting pitcher, was forced to leave Monday's game with the Oakland A's after just three batters, throwing only 13 pitchers. It's a brief ''Just for Starters'' breakdown on Patino, and certainly skews the averages.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay already has eight pitchers on the injured this early in the season, and it looks like youngster Luis Patino might be joining the crowd. He lasted just three batters on Monday night in the Rays' home game against the Oakland A's, holding his left side in obvious discomfort as he left.
He hit a batter and got two outs, and that was it. It was, obviously, the shortest outing for a Rays starter so far in this young season. It was announced that he had a left oblique strain.
Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' segment, which we do in real time once the starter leaves, even in the first inning. We'll update it again after the game. Here's what Patino did on Sunday:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Luis Patino
- Game: Monday vs. Oakland A's
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 2/3
- Total pitches: 13
- Strikes: 9
- Runs allowed: 1
- Earned runs: 1
- Hits allowed: 1
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total HBP allowed: 1
- Total strikeouts: 0
- Status upon departure: Patino left with an apparent oblique injury after just three batters, with a runner on first and two outs.
- The skinny: Since Ryan Yarbrough was put on the IL earlier today and the Rays were going to have to cover his fifth spot in the rotation, this could be problematic the next couple of days.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Corey Kluber, Luis Patino
- Games: 4
- Decisions: None
- Team result: 3-0 thru Sunday
- Innings pitched (avg): 13.67/3.42
- - Season high innings: 4 2/3, Corey Kluber (April 10)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 232/58.0
- - Season high pitches: 87, Corey Kluber (April 10)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 146/36.5
- Total strikeouts (avg): 15/3.75
- - Season high strikeouts: 7, Shane McClanahan (April 8)
- Runs allowed (avg): 3/0.75
- Earned runs (avg): 3/0.75
- Hits allowed (avg): 10/2.5
- Walks allowed (avg): 7/1.75
- Total HBP allowed (avg): 3/0.75
- Starter ERA: 1.96