Just For Starters: Shane McClanahan Gets Hurt By 3-Run Homer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan pitched well for Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, but a little streak of wildness and then an ensuing home run got him in trouble.

For the second straight night, a Rays starter allowed two walks and then gave up a three-run homer to the next batter. It happened to Tommy Romero Tuesday night, and then again to McClanahan on Wednesday, and this time it was Oakland catcher Sean Murphy who did the damage.

McClanahan pitched 4 2/3 innings and left the game trailing 3-1.

Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' segment, which we do in real time once the starter leaves, even in the second inning. We'll update it again after the game. Here's what Romero did on Tuesday:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Wednesday vs. Oakland A's

Wednesday vs. Oakland A's Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 4 2/3

4 2/3 Total pitches: 85

85 Strikes: 55

55 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 3

3 Total HBP allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 8

8 Status upon departure: McClanahan left with two out and no one in in the fifth. He retired the last six batters he faced.



Season Totals for Rays Starters