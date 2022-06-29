Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane Baz's Solid Start vs. Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz deserved better on Tuesday night. He pitched great against the Milwaukee Brewers, but his bullpen let him down.

Baz pitched 5 2/3 innings, throwing 95 pitches. And when Rays manager Kevin Cash came to get him, he left with a 1-0 lead and a runner on first. But then Matt Wisler came in and gave up four straight hits — including two two-run homers — to put a sudden damper on things.

Baz has now allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts, covering 16 2/3 innings. That's an ERA of 1.08.

Here are his numbers from Tuesday night, plus the cumulative numbers for the Rays starters this season.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane Baz

Shane Baz Game: Tuesday (June 28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Tuesday (June 28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers Decision: None

None Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.2

5.2 Total pitches: 95

95 Strikes: 59

59 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 3

3 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 6

6 Status upon departure: Baz pitched great, leaving with a 1-0 lead with two outs and a man on base in the sixth. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who promptly gave up four straight hits, including two two-run homers.



Baz pitched great, leaving with a 1-0 lead with two outs and a man on base in the sixth. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who promptly gave up four straight hits, including two two-run homers. The skinny: Baz was terrific for the third straight start, and it's a shame that Wisler imploded. That's three straight solid starts now for Baz.

Season Totals for Rays Starters