Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane Baz's Solid Start vs. Brewers
Shane Baz, the Tampa Bay Rays' 23-year-old right-hander, pitched great against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, but his bullpen let him down. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' story, with Baz's numbers on the night and cumulative totals for the starting rotation this season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz deserved better on Tuesday night. He pitched great against the Milwaukee Brewers, but his bullpen let him down.
Baz pitched 5 2/3 innings, throwing 95 pitches. And when Rays manager Kevin Cash came to get him, he left with a 1-0 lead and a runner on first. But then Matt Wisler came in and gave up four straight hits — including two two-run homers — to put a sudden damper on things.
Baz has now allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts, covering 16 2/3 innings. That's an ERA of 1.08.
Here are his numbers from Tuesday night, plus the cumulative numbers for the Rays starters this season.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Shane Baz
- Game: Tuesday (June 28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Decision: None
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 5.2
- Total pitches: 95
- Strikes: 59
- Runs allowed: 1
- Earned runs: 1
- Hits allowed: 3
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 6
- Status upon departure: Baz pitched great, leaving with a 1-0 lead with two outs and a man on base in the sixth. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who promptly gave up four straight hits, including two two-run homers.
- The skinny: Baz was terrific for the third straight start, and it's a shame that Wisler imploded. That's three straight solid starts now for Baz.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (15), Corey Kluber (14), Drew Rasmussen (12), Jeffrey Springs (9), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Shane Baz (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 64 (9 openers, not included in numbers)
- Team record: 40-32 through Monday
- Decisions: 20-19 through Friday
- - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (8)
- Innings pitched (avg.): 321.0/5.01
- - Season high innings: 8.0, Shane McClanahan (June 9)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 5,082/79.4
- - Season high pitches: 102, Jeffrey Springs (June 24)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 331/5.17
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 132/2.06
- Earned runs (avg.): 118/1.84
- Hits allowed (avg.): 273/4.26
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 77/1.20
- Starter ERA: 3.31