LIVE BLOG: Follow the Rays' Playoff Game in Cleveland in Real Time

12:57 p.m. — The Rays' struggles at the plate simply didn't go away overnight, apparently. We get back to the top of the order in the fourth, but Yandy Diaz strikes out, Wander Franco grounds out and Randy Arozarena struck out to end the inning. Shane Bieber is through four innings on just 49 pitches, still no hits for the Rays.

12:51 pm. — Another solid third inning for Shane McClanahan. Gives up a Myles Straw single with one out, but gets it done from there. Through three, it's still RAYS 0, GUARDIANS 0.

12:42 p.m. — The Rays go down in order in the third as well, but at least there was some solid contact. Tampa Bay center fielder Jose Siri flied out to deep center just in front of the 400-foot mark to end the inning. Shane Bieber has faced the minimum so far.

12:35 p.m. — And easy second inning for McClanahan. He has a 1-2-3 inning on just eight pitches. That's just 21 pitches total through two, which is a good thing for a team that watches pitch counts closely. The Rays need a big start from him. Through two innings, it's RAYS 0, GUARDIANS 0.

12:24 p.m. — The Rays have their first base-runner in the top of the second when Ji-Man Choi draws a one-out walk, but he gets erased quickly when Manuel Margot grounds into a 5-4-3 double play. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber gets through the first two innings on just 24 pitches.

12:17 p.m. ET — Shane McClanahan gives up a one-out single to Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario in the first inning, but gets out of any trouble by striking out Guardians star Jose Ramirez and getting right-fielder Oscar Gonzalez to pop up. We're through on inning, and it's RAYS 0, GUARDIANS 0.

12:09 p.m. ET — We're off and rolling here, with Yandy Diaz leading off for the Rays against Shane Bieber. He grounds out to second base, and the 2022 postseason is on. He follows that up with strikeouts of Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena, and the Rays go down in order in the first.

11:55 a.m. — Here's your weather update for today. After a sunny day in the mid-70s on Thursday, it's overcast and in the low 50s here as we're ready to go. It's not supposed to rain, so we'll see. Official game time temp is 52 degrees.

11:50 a.m. — This is the first time the Rays and Guardians have met in the playoffs since 2013. The Rays won the wild-card game that year.

11:40 a.m. ET — The starting lineups are out, and now we know what Kevin Cash wants to do at second base. Taylor Walls is getting the start over Jonathan Aranda and/or Isaac Paredes. The pitching matchup is Shane McClanahan vs. Shane Bieber. If you didn't see my column on McClanahan, here's the link to it. CLICK HERE

11:30 a.m. ET — Friendly reminder that the game is being televised on ESPN today. Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville and Jesse Rogers on the call. Here's the link to all the TV information. CLICK HERE

