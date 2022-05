Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday and, as expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of high-profile nationally televised games.

They play on NBC on Sunday night three times, and play on ESPN on Monday night. They also have a Thursday game.

Here is the complete schedule for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with dates, locations, kickoff time and TV.

September games

Sept. 11 (Sunday): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

October games

Oct. 2 (Sunday): Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: Prime Video)

November games

Nov. 6 (Sunday): Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Bye week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

December games

Dec. 5 (Monday): New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 a.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)

January games