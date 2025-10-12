Rays $1.2 Million Relief Pitcher Projected for Massive Raise in Arbitration

Garrett Cleavinger has quietly been one of the most underrated relievers this year, posting a 2.00 ERA, 2.99 xERA, and 3.24 FIP with a 34.4% K% over 54 IP.



His Slider and Sweeper (both most valuable) have whiff rates above 36%.



Here are all 41 strikeouts on those pitches: pic.twitter.com/Dz4jdvvepw