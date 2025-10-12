Rays $1.2 Million Relief Pitcher Projected for Massive Raise in Arbitration
There were a few bright spots for the Tampa Bay Rays this past season despite their underwhelming record of 77-85. Arguably, the most impressive takeaway from the season was the performance of their bullpen.
Whenever the Rays had a lead, this group would lock it down with impressive performances. Adding Griffin Jax to the mix ahead of the MLB trade deadline in a deal from the Minnesota Twins should only increase their outlook.
Edwin Uceta is another young arm who showcased a ton of upside with an incredible finish after a slow start. With Pete Fairbanks still in line to be the closer, the bullpen should be a strength for Tampa Bay once again.
Another player who emerged out of the bullpen for Kevin Cash in 2025 was Garrett Cleavinger. On Aug. 1, 2022, he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder German Tapia, who last played professional baseball with the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League in 2024.
To say Tampa Bay won that trade would be an understatement. The 31-year-old has been incredibly productive in his tenure with the Rays, which has put him in line for a sizable raise in arbitration.
Cleavinger was eligible for arbitration for the first time following the 2024 campaign. He and Tampa Bay were able to avoid a hearing, agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for the 2025 season.
Garrett Cleavinger projected for nice raise in arbitration
As shared by MLB Trade Rumors, he is set to receive even more this offseason. They are projecting him to earn $2.1 million with 4.060 years of service.
A salary increase of $900,000 is certainly warranted with how well he performed this season on the mound. Cleavinger had a career year, putting up great numbers from start to finish.
He made 67 appearances, throwing 61.1 innings with a 2.35 ERA. An impressive 82 strikeouts were recorded, resulting in a 12.0 K/9 ratio and a strong 33.7% strikeout rate.
Cleavinger is one of the most underrated relief pitchers in baseball. His Baseball Savant page is full of impressive metrics with a lot of red, meaning he is above-average in that given statistic.
Along with an elite strikeout rate, which is in the 96th percentile, he generates whiffs at an eye-popping rate. His 36.0% whiff rate is in the 97th percentile.
Oddly enough, his fastball run value is just under league average at +1, which is in the 49th percentile. Where he excels is with his breaking balls. His +8 Breaking Run Value is in the 88th percentile.
He is a legitimate weapon out of the bullpen for the Rays, who should once again have one of the better bullpens in baseball in 2026.