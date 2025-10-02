Rays Relief Pitcher Had Season for the Ages Coming out of the Bullpen

Edwin Uceta, since June 23rd, has been the most valuable reliever in baseball with 1.4 fWAR.



Over that span he has thrown 31.2 innings while striking out 55 batters (the most in that span) and posting a 2.56 ERA with a league-best 1.29 FIP and 1.99 xFIP.



Dominant.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/4d0wonlJ9B