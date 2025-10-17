Rays Could Impact Multiple Teams This Winter With Talented Trade Pieces
As the postseason continues on and the World Series is right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Rays will be preparing for an important winter. After a bit of a disappointing second half of the year, the Rays feel like a team that is capable of being a contender in 2026 with a bounce back campaign. However, they might reshape their roster a bit.
In most of the major statistical categories, Tampa Bay was very middle of the road last season but had a positive run differential which usually results in a record above .500. However, some tough scheduling without a home stadium contributed to the team having a bad second half and missing the playoffs.
Now, the Rays will be entering the winter as a team that everyone will have their eyes on. With some very talented veterans on expiring deals, Tampa Bay could be active in the trade market with some desirable assets.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays potentially moving some of their talented veterans to start a bit of a reset to acquire more young talent for the new era of the franchise.
Who Might Get Dealt?
While any potential deal Tampa Bay makes would have to make sense for the franchise, they are notorious for trading players who are near the end of their contracts. This coming winter, they have four players who fit that criteria in Brandon Lowe, Pete Fairbanks, Yandy Diaz, and Drew Rasmussen.
Even though the Rays very well could go into the winter and listen to offers, there is nothing forcing them to trade any of these four players. Tampa Bay very well could want to go into the year with the best team possible and see what they can accomplish leading into the All-Star break.
However, while the team would be at their best if they held on to all four of these players, that might not be realistic. The Rays have a couple of talented young players that they would likely want to get regular at-bats in the Majors and that could be a challenge unless they make a move or two.
Of the players mentioned, moving both Yandy Diaz and Pete Fairbanks seems like the two most likely to be dealt. Diaz is 34-years-old and was primarily a designated hitter last year. Fairbanks was great in 2025 but could be the highest paid player on the team as a closer which seems unlikely.
Overall, it will be interesting to see how the team will navigate this winter. With four potential players who could be dealt, the team will likely be quite active. However, who they may or may not deal with will be something to monitor.