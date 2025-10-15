All-Star Pitcher Would Yield Massive Haul Should Rays Make Him Available for Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on this offseason. Could they start to spend more money now that a new ownership group has taken over the franchise?
That could certainly be the case over time. With plans of a new stadium being built for the 2029 season, a new revenue stream could certainly lead to the front office having the ability to spend more in free agency.
Even if the Rays don’t increase spending, they have a tried and true formula that continues to bear fruit. There isn’t a team in baseball that has done a better job of identifying young talent, signing them to a contract and then trading them for value once things get expensive.
It is something they could very well do with designated hitter Yandy Diaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe or closer Pete Fairbanks this winter. All three have been mentioned as trade chips, but there is another player no one is considering who could be made available as well: starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen.
Drew Rasmussen is sneaky great trade chip for Rays
The All-Star starting pitching has been consistently productive for Tampa Bay, flying under the radar nationally. Acquired as part of the return package from the Milwaukee Brewers for Willy Adames, he has produced two campaigns of at least 3.1 bWAR since becoming a starting pitcher permanently in 2022.
Rasmussen isn’t a name people think of right away when thinking about consistent producers on the mound, but he should be. His debut in 2020 is the only season he has had an ERA north of 2.84 in his career.
In 103 appearances, including 81 starts with the Rays, he has thrown 428.1 innings. He has a stellar 2.73 ERA to go along with 382 strikeouts and a bWAR of 11.2.
That kind of production would certainly be sought after on the trade market, should the Rays make him available. An All-Star who will earn $5.75 million in 2026 and has a team option that would be north of $10 million in 2027, should he make at least 28 starts next season, is incredibly desirable.
A player with his track record would be in line for a potential six-figure deal in free agency. Michael King, who was one of the main players in the return package to the San Diego Padres when they traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, has a market value projection of $91.9 million over a four-year deal.
Drew Rasmussen would draw considerable interest as a free agent
The same age as King and with a more extensive track record as a starting pitcher, Rasmussen would certainly have a market at least as strong as the Padres' starting pitcher.
And that is why his trade value would be so high. Potentially having him locked in for the next two years at a fraction of what his value would be on the free agent market is incredibly appealing to franchises.
Alas, that is what makes him so appealing to Tampa Bay as well. If a team is going to acquire him, they will have to present an incredibly strong offer.
With his value potentially never being higher, the Rays would strongly consider moving him for the right price. It is how they have operated for years, and it is unlikely that will change now, even with a new ownership group.
Given the need around the league for starting pitching help, it would be smart for Tampa Bay to gauge what kind of value Rasmussen has around the league. If they can improve their long-term outlook by trading him, they will strongly consider pulling the trigger on a deal.