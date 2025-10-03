Rays Disrespected in Ranking of Non-Playoff Teams by Former MLB Executive
The 2025 MLB regular season was a difficult one for the Tampa Bay Rays. Their home ballpark, Tropicana Field, was unusable because of Hurricane Milton, leading to them calling George M. Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees' spring training stadium, home for the year.
That led to some scheduling quirks, adding even more obstacles for the team to overcome. For example, they played 35 out of 51 games in July and August on the road. 41 out of 60 games at one point were away contests.
That second-half swoon contributed to the team going 77-85 overall. The Rays were 41-40 at home and 36-45 on the road. Based on their run differential, Tampa Bay played up to the potential of a team that was 84-78.
While it didn’t translate to their actual record, it is one of many reasons that fans should be excited about what the future holds for the franchise. Also, why their spot in the MLB non-playoff team rankings shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
Rays land at No. 10 in MLB non-playoff team rankings
The former MLB executive ranked all 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason this year. Shockingly, Tampa Bay landed in the bottom half of the rankings, coming in at No. 10.
That feels too low for a team that was as competitive as the Rays were. They finished 15th in runs scored and team ERA. With a few breaks, they would have been right in the American League wild card race to the very end.
Tampa Bay has some legitimate building blocks as the foundation of its roster. Third baseman Junior Caminero looks like a future star. First baseman Jonathan Aranda has the tools to be a middle-of-the-order run producer.
On the mound, Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and All-Star Drew Rasmussen all made 31 starts. Ian Seymour had a solid debut campaign. Out of the bullpen, Edwin Uceta has emerged as a legitimate weapon. If Griffin Jax can return to the level he reached with the Minnesota Twins, that is a dynamic duo at the backend of the relief staff.
Off the field, optimism and excitement should be on the rise because of the new ownership group that purchased the team. Both could rise even more, depending on how much money is going to be committed to the Major League payroll.
The Rays have been excellent at unearthing and developing talent. Imagine how much better they could be if the front office were given the capability of spending a little more money on established Big League talent?
This is a franchise heading in the right direction. Being ranked No. 10 by Bowden feels too low. A spot in the top half would have been more appropriate. If the new ownership group proves they are willing to spend, an adjustment in spring training would be appropriate.