Rays Gameday: Max Fried Stands in Way of Tampa Bay Tying Series With Yankees
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays stole a game from the New York Yankees on Saturday, scoring four times in the ninth to tie the game and winning it in. the 10th on a Jonathan Aranda home run. They have a chance to even the four-game series on Sunday, but it won't be easy.
Max Fried, the Yankees' big free-agent acquisition in the offseason, is on the mound for New York. He's been spectacular so far, going 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts. He's a tough left-hander, and the Rays are coming off a rough outing Friday against the other lefty in the Yankees' rotatuon, Carlos Rodon. He struck out nine in six scoreless innings.
Some interesting nuggets in the Rays' lineup today. Jose Caballero is getting another start at shortstop instead of Taylor Walls, and rookie Chandler Simpson is back in center field after making his MLB debut on Saturday. He had a huge double in the ninth inning to spark the Rays' game-tying rally.
Here are all the details on the game:
How to watch Rays-Yankees
- Who: New York Yankees (13-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-12)
- When: Sunday, April 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Yankees are favored on the money line at Fanduel.com at minus-166, and the Rays' money line odds are plus-140. On the run line, you can bet the Yankees minus-1.5 at plus-194 odds, and the Rays plus-1.5 at minus-125 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Tampa, the forecast is 86 degrees and sunny with winds out of the southeast at 11 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 0 percent.
Yankees starting lineup
- Trent Grisham CF
- Aaron Judge DH
- Cody Bellinger RF
- Paul Goldschmidt 1B
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
- Anthony Volpe SS
- Austin Wells C
- Jasson Dominguez LF
- Oswaldo Cabrera 3B
Rays starting lineup
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Christopher Morel LF
- Curtis Mead 2B
- Danny Jansen C
- Jake Mangum RF
- Jose Caballero SS
- Chandler Simpson CF
Yankees-Rays starting pitchers
- MAX FRIED, Yankees: Fried is making his fifth start for New York after signing an eight-year, $218 million contract in the offseason. He's 3-0 with an 1.88 ERA and he really should have gotten a decision in his first start, leaving the March 29 game with Milwaukee with two outs in the fifth inning holding a 16-6 lead in a game they won 20-9. The 31-year-old is 76-36 in his career with a 3.04 ERA. The Braves miss him, too, and the Yankees are glad to have him especially with starters Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil already down with injuries.
- RYAN PEPIOT: Rays: Pepiot is making his fifth start as well. He got the Opening Day start with Tampa Bay when Shane McClanahan went down with an arm injury the week before the season. Pepiot is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. He beat the Angels, but lost to Pittsburgh and Boston. He got roughed up by the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing six runs and nine hits in six innings of work in a 7-4 loss.