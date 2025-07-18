Rays Make Big Roster Move Ahead of Series Opener vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday announced they were reinstating All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from the 10-day Injured List while optioning infielder Curtis Mead to Triple-A Durham.
Lowe has been dealing with left oblique tightness, which he initially suffered on July 6 against the Minnesota Twins, his 31st birthday, causing him to leave the game early and miss the chance at a 21-game hitting streak, which would have been a new franchise record . On July 11, the Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day IL, making it retroactive to July 8.
Lowe has missed Tampa Bay’s last seven games. During that stretch, the Rays are 1-6. Due to the injury, Lowe also missed the chance to play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He had earned the second All-Star selection of his career on the same day he was hurt.
The Rays selected Lowe out of Maryland in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft with the 87th pick. He made his debut with Tampa Bay on Aug. 5, 2018.
In his eighth season with the Rays, Lowe has become one of the most productive players in baseball. His 19 home runs tie with Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte for the most among players at their position. He also leads all second basemen with 50 RBIs. Moreover, Lowe is fifth at his position in assists (201) and tied with Cincinnati’s Matt McLain for seventh in putouts (117).
After a difficult 2-8 road trip culminated in getting swept by the Boston Red Sox before the All-Star break, the Rays (50-47, fourth place in AL East) return home to open the second half of the season against the Baltimore Orioles (43-52, fifth in the AL East) with a chance to get back in the win column on Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS MAKE ROSTER MOVES: The Tampa Bay Rays are making some pitching staff changes as they gear up for their return from the All-Star Break against the Baltimore Orioles.CLICK HERE
- CAMINERO FALLS JUST SHORT OF HOME RUN DERBY TITLE: At 22 years and nine days old, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero fell just short of becoming the youngest player in league history to win the Home Run Derby. However, he still made team history in the process. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE