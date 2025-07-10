Tampa Bay Rays Slugger Junior Caminero Makes History Ahead of All-Star Break
Junior Caminero hit his first home run of July on Wednesday, making history in the process.
The Tampa Bay Rays third baseman went 2-for-5 with a solo homer against the Detroit Tigers, helping his team avoid the sweep with a decisive 7-2 victory. The 22-year-old former top prospect is now batting .254 with 22 home runs, 19 doubles, a .798 OPS and a 1.7 WAR on the season.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Caminero is the fifth player in MLB history to have at least 22 home runs prior to the All-Star break in their age-21 season or younger. Caminero just narrowly fits that criteria, as he didn't turn 22 until July 5.
Mel Ott, Eddie Matthews, José Canseco and Cody Bellinger are the only others to achieve the feat, accomplishing it in 1929, 1953, 1986 and 2017, respectively.
Caminero is set to serve as the American League's starting third baseman at the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta next week, as Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez opted out to prepare for the second half. Caminero is also going to be the youngest participant in the Home Run Derby the day before the Midsummer Classic itself.
Before the break, though, Caminero and the Rays have a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox scheduled to get underway Thursday night. First pitch for the opener is on the books for 7:10 p.m. ET.
