Rays Make Trade and Other Roster Moves With Deadline Approaching
With the MLB Trade Deadline fast approaching, the Rays decided to make another move by acquiring outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the team announced on Tuesday.
The move also sees All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe placed on the 10-day injured list due to left foot/ankle tendinitis, which is retroactive to July 20. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays are also transferring right-hander Manuel Rodriguez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL for a right forearm strain. Fairchild will wear No. 20 for the Rays.
Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest, Fairchild, 29, remained in the Reds organization until August 31, 2020, when the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade. Fairchild’s brief time in Arizona saw him appear in 12 games while registering two hits in 15 at-bats.
On April 23, 2022, the Diamondbacks traded Fairchild to the Seattle Mariners, where he appeared in only three games before being traded to the San Francisco Giants less than a month later. Fairchild appeared in five games for the Giants before a reunion with the Reds occurred after Cincinnati claimed him off waivers from San Francisco.
In his return to Cincinnati, Fairchild experienced stability in his career, remaining with the Reds through the 2024 season, during which he played in 229 games. On March 31, Cincinnati traded Fairchild to the Braves for cash.
In 28 games with Atlanta, Fairchild hit .216 (11-for-51) with four doubles, a triple and two RBIs. At 52-49, the Rays sit 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the third wild card spot in the American League.
