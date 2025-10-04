Rays Sending a Top Outfield Prospect To Participate in Arizona Fall League

6. Aidan Smith - OF - A+



Smith, with a cleaned-up approach in 26' and a development in his hit tool, has a chance to be a T-100 prospect again. He posted a 113 wRC+ with 14 HR, 41 SB, and is extremely toolsy. He got going as the season went on, and his ceiling remains high. pic.twitter.com/n4sm6FBq20