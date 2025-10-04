Rays Sending a Top Outfield Prospect To Participate in Arizona Fall League
The Tampa Bay Rays have notoriously done an excellent job of identifying and developing young players they target, whether via the MLB draft or when acquiring prospects in trades.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year, one of the veterans that they unloaded in a deal was outfielder Randy Arozarena. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins, who is now the team’s No. 3-ranked prospect, and outfielder Aidan Smith, who is ranked No. 6.
Hopkins pitched this season at Double-A Montgomery, while Smith was patrolling the outfield with High-A Bowling Green. The talented pitcher has already begun his offseason preparations, but Smith is going to have the opportunity to play in more games.
The Rays have decided to send their second-best outfield prospect, behind only Theo Gillen, to participate in the Arizona Fall League. It will give him the opportunity to get more reps and continue building upon his approach at the plate.
Aidan Smith is best Rays prospect heading to Arizona Fall League
Smith is a borderline top-100 kind of prospect with the tools that he possesses. But, his strikeout numbers have been concerningly high. With Bowling Green, he had a 31.2% strikeout rate. More reps should help bring that number down as he progresses through the minor league system.
“...Smith flashed some impressive tools in his first full season in the Tampa Bay system, and he still profiles as a potential power-speed option from the outfield,” as written by Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, where they identified the top prospect for each franchise playing in the AFL.
The counting stats were there for the talented fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. He hit 14 home runs, 14 doubles and two triples to go along with 41 stolen bases. His efficiency on the basepaths was excellent, being caught only six times, following in the footsteps of Chandler Simpson.
The power-speed combination is certainly shining through in his age-20 campaign. But the concerns about his strikeouts are legitimate. He will need to make more contact to reach his full potential.
Smith was struck out 143 times in 459 plate appearances. He had a .237/.331/.388 slash line on the year. The promise and potential are certainly there; a few aspects of his approach just need to be cleaned up to take his production to the next level.
It will be interesting to see if Tampa Bay elects to push him to the next level to start 2026 or if he begins back in High-A. Should he be back with Bowling Green, it shouldn’t be too long before he is promoted to Montgomery.