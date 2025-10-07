Rays’ Talented Prospect Deserves Chance in Majors To Begin Next Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason, and there are already plenty of rumors about what the team might do this winter. Compared to years past, they are in a much different position with new ownership.
After years of having a low payroll, the hope is that the new ownership group will start to spend and that could result in a lot of good things for the Rays. This is a team that once again has a lot of young talent, and they hope to be a contender in 2026.
With a plethora of talent and some veterans coming up on the end of their contracts, Tampa Bay might look to move players like Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz this winter. Both had excellent campaigns in 2025, and the Rays would be selling high.
However, since the team is hoping to compete, if they do trade them, they will need to have an adequate replacement in place. Fortunately, with a strong and a well-rated farm system, they do have some options. After a strong year in 2025 in the minors, one player is clearly ready for a chance in the Majors.
Tre’ Morgan Ready for Opportunity
If the team elects to move either or both of their veterans, it will open up a spot for Morgan to be called up to the Majors. The talented slugger didn’t get a chance at the end of the year to gain some experience like Carson Williams did, but he could be ready to perform based on how he did in the minors.
In 2025, Morgan slashed .274/.398/.412 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 90 games played. With an OPS over .800, it was a really strong campaign in Triple-A for the 23-year-old, and he deserves his chance to play in the Majors.
While Morgan is primarily a first baseman, he played a decent number of games in the outfield as well. If the team elects to hold on to Lowe and Diaz, this could be another avenue for him to find playing time, especially with Jonathan Aranda at first base.
As the seventh-ranked prospect in the system for Tampa Bay according to MLB Pipeline, Morgan seems ready for his chance and call-up to begin the 2026 campaign. If the team decides to move one of their veterans, that will make his path to the Majors easier. However, he is ready for a chance regardless.