Shane Baz Goes 7 Scoreless, Rays Hang On to Beat Padres 1-0 in Series Opener
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — When Shane Baz is throwing strikes, he's a problem. The Tampa Bay right-hander threw a lot of strikes Friday night, and that was a major problem for the San Diego Padres.
Baz pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one harmless walk that was quickly erased by a double play. He cruised most of the night, and when there were runners on base, he dialed in and got one big out after another. It all added up to a 1-0 victory, their third straight on this road trip.
"He was strike-throwing and had really good stuff,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Baz. "He didn't try to do to much, but he did a lot for us for sure. That curve ball is quite a weapon. (His pitches) all compliment each other, and it's all working out really well.
San Diego, which had been averaging 5.1 runs per game at home during its 12-1 run to open the season, was shut out at Petco Park for the first time since July 10, 2024 when they lost to the Seattle Mariners 2-0. But it was also their second shutout in TWO GAMES! They lost 6-0 in Detroit on Wednesday and have now gone 25 straight innings without scoring a run.
For Baz, it was sweet redemption after getting roughed up in his last start on Saturday, where he gave up five runs to the New York Yankees. He walked four that day, and vowed to make sure that didn't happen again. He filled the zone all night, and efficiently covered seven innings on 97 pitches.
The Rays (12-14) got the game's only run in the third inning off of San Diego starter Michael King. Taylor Walls opened the frame with a ground ball to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and his throw was in the dirt and called an error. Chandler Simpson then beat out a bunt and then Brandon Lowe singled to right with no outs.
Yandy Diaz, who had three hits in each of Tampa Bay's extra-inning wins on Wednesday and Thursday, then hit a fly ball to deep left field, and Walls tagged and scored easily. The Rays certainly would have wanted more, but Jonathan Aranda struck out and Junior Caminero popped out to end the threat.
It turned out to be OK. The one was enough.
Baz had to work around a little bit of trouble here and there, but handled it all just fine. He retired his first eight batters, but with two outs in the third, Tyler Wade and Fernando Tatis Jr. both singled. Baz took a deep breath after falling behind 2-0 to Bogaerts, but then made all the big pitches to strike him out.
Baz gave up a leadoff single in the fourth, but then got two strikeouts and a ground ball. Same in the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff single, but then got a double play and a strikeout. His one walk was in. the sixth, but Manny Machado hit into a double play four pitches later. He hit a batter in the seventh, but that was it.
The Rays' bullpen was a bit short-handed after two straight long games, but Manuel Rodriguez got through the eighth. Tatis had a two-out double, but Rodriguez struck out Bogaerts to end the threat.
Cash went with Garrett Cleavinger for a safe opportunity in the ninth, and he came through. He struck out Machado to open the inning, and then he got Gavin Sheets on strikes too, but the ball got away from catcher Ben Rortvedt and Sheets wound up on first.
Oscar Gonzalez then hit a line drive to right and Kamerson Misner slid to catch it just about ground level. He got up and threw to first, doubling up Sheets. Replay reviewed the play, and confirmed it was a catch. It was Cleavinger's first save this year, but he had six a year ago.
The moment was not too big for him. Not at all.
"They always say it's the toughest three outs to get, but coming into it, you try not to build it up too much in your head and just execute your game plan,'' Cleavinger said. "(Misner's catch) was unreal. He's an incredible athlete. It was a tough play. He makes a diving catch and throws a guy out. That was awesome.''
This was the Rays' third-straight win, tying its longest streak of the season dating back to the first week of the year. It was also the third 1-0 game they've played in, but the first they actually won.
"It does feel good because those 1-0 losses really sting,'' Cash said. "They don't sit well with you, so tonight you've got to be really pleased.
The two teams meet again Saturday night, with Ryan Pepiot on the mound for Tampa Bay. The game starts at 8:40 p.m. ET.