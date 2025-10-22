Stretching Out Relief Pitcher Into Starting Pitcher Would Be Mistake for Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have a few areas of their roster that their president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, has mentioned they will be looking to upgrade this offseason. In the lineup, answers need to be found at catcher, shortstop and outfield.
In-house candidates exist for shortstop and outfield. Catcher is the position that outside help seems most likely to be sought at. But another underrated need could be on the mound.
The Rays had incredible injury luck with their starting rotation in 2025. Had they not traded Taj Bradley and Zach Littell, they would have made it through the entire campaign with the same five starters.
The only person who didn’t get on the mound was ace Shane McClanahan. Shane Baz, Ryan Pepiot and All-Star Drew Rasmussen all made 31 starts. Adrian Houser, Joe Boyle, Ian Seymour and reliever Griffin Jax as an opener were the only other starters used.
Eight starting pitchers is the fewest for Tampa Bay since 2017. With Pepiot, Rasmussen, Baz, Boyle and Seymour all returning and McClanahan expected to be ready for spring training, the rotation should be a strength again.
Griffin Jax should not be considered option for starting rotation
However, adding some depth never hurts. Teams can not have too much pitching because things could go awry so quickly. If they don’t go outside of the organization for help, Adam Berry of MLB.com suggested Jax as a potential candidate to be stretched out.
That would be a mistake for the Rays to convert him from a reliever into a starting pitcher. For one reason, starting pitching, right now, isn’t a dire need.
Tampa Bay can scour the free agent market for a veteran to add some depth to the rotation. Also, there could be a huge void in the bullpen with current closer, Pete Fairbanks, likely drawing a ton of interest on the trade market.
Late-inning and high-leverage pitching was a need for the Rays; that is why they acquired Jax from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the deadline in the first place. If Fairbanks is traded, he is the perfect candidate to step into the vacated closer’s role.
He does have experience as a starter. During his rookie campaign in 2021, he made 14 starts. But the results weren’t great with a 6.10 ERA across 69.1 innings with 54 strikeouts.
Jax was a starter throughout college and in the minor leagues, but the Twins made the decision to convert him to the bullpen. It is one that has paid off, performing at a much higher level as a reliever.
Reverting him back to a starting pitcher should not be at the forefront of the Tampa Bay game plan this winter. He was acquired to help the bullpen, and that is where he should be, especially if Fairbanks is moved.