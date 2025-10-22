Three Options for Rays To Upgrade Catcher Position in Free Agency
With the offseason right around the corner the Tampa Bay Rays will be eager to get started and try to improve their team. Even though the Rays might have finished under the .500 mark, they are a team that is going to be aiming to contend in 2026.
This is a team that has a good amount of talent, but what the unit is going to look like is a bit uncertain. With numerous veterans that could be dealt this winter, the Rays might have some openings in different positions.
One spot that has been a significant issue for the team has been behind the plate. For many years, production has been lackluster behind the plate, and the team would be wise to seek some upgrade. While there could be some growth from the current young catchers on the roster, Tampa Bay would be wise to seek some external help. Here are three catchers that they should pursue in free agency this winter.
Victor Caratini
With the ability to play both catcher and first base, Caratini is a very interesting player that the Rays could pursue. While first base figures to be locked down for years to come with Jonathan Aranda emerging in 2025.
Last season, Caratini slashed .259/.324/.404 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 114 games played. The offensive production was certainly solid from the 31-year-old, and the .728 OPS would be a significant improvement for the team offensively behind the plate.
Danny Jansen
After joining the Rays last winter, Jansen quickly became their primary catcher in 2025. The veteran has been relatively consistent throughout his career, and he provided some positive production for the team in 2025.
At the trade deadline, it became clear that the team was falling out of contention, and they elected to move Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers. This turned out to be a wise move for the team, and they will now have the chance to reunite with him this offseason.
J.T. Realmuto
The top choice for the Rays would be to lure the former All-Star catcher from the Philadelphia Phillies to Florida. Realmuto might be a little past his prime, but he has had an excellent career and proved in 2025 that he still has something left in the tank.
Last year, he slashed 257.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. The 34-year-old totaled a bWAR of 2.6, capping off what was a strong campaign. While the Phillies will undoubtedly be trying to bring him back, perhaps the young Rays will be able to convince him to sign.