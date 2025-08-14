Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero Moves Up List with Hall of Fame Names
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero is keeping pretty good company these days.
After blasting his 34th home run of the year in the ninth inning of an 8-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday night, Caminero tied Giancarlo Stanton (2012) -- then with the Miami Marlins -- for the seventh-most home runs by a player age 22 or younger in their first 116 games of a season. That's according to TSN's StatsCentre.
Caminero turned 22 on July 5.
In Good Company
The all-time leaders on the 22-and-under list who are ahead of Caminero on the list include three members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame: legendary Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench (40 home runs, 1970), New York Yankees great Joe DiMaggio (39 in 1937), and Eddie Mathews (36 in 1953), who hit at least 40 homers in three of his first four seasons.
The other three? San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (40 home runs, 2021), Cody Bellinger, who was National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 when he hit 37 in his first 116 games, and Toronto Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (35 home runs, 2021).
In the first two weeks of August, Caminero has hit seven home runs through 12 games, six of which have come in Tampa Bay’s past seven games. Entering play Thursday, Caminero was sixth in MLB in homers, trailing only Seattle’s Eugenio Suarez (37) for the most home runs among third basemen. His .532 slugging percentage also was second to Suarez (.536) for the best in their position.
Tampa Bay acquired Caminero in a trade with the Cleveland franchise on Nov. 19, 2021, for right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers. Caminero made his MLB debut on Sept. 23, 2023, against the Blue Jays. Now, in his first full season, Caminero is hitting .262 with 84 RBIs and a .300 on-base percentage.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS GET DISHEARTENING INJURY NEWS: Another setback has plagued the recovery of a key starter for the Rays, and now he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES CLAIM RAYS RIGHT-HANDER OFF WAIVERS: The Rays had designated the sparingly used pitcher for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE