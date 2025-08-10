Atlanta Braves Claim Tampa Bay Rays Right-Hander off Waivers
The Atlanta Braves claimed right-hander Connor Seabold off waivers on Sunday.
The move comes after Tampa Bay designated Seabold for assignment on Friday to select outfielder Tristan Peters to the 40-man roster. Seabold had not appeared in a game for the Rays since June 19 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he logged three innings with three strikeouts while allowing two walks and one hit. He wasn't part of the decision in the 4-1 loss.
After signing a minor league contract with Tampa Bay in February, Seabold appeared in three games for the club. The 29-year-old logged a 1.35 ERA with five strikeouts, three walks, seven hits and one earned run over 6.2 innings.
In 16 games with the Durham Bulls, Tampa Bay’s Triple-A affiliate, Seabold appeared in 16 games while making 10 starts. He posted a 3-4 record with a 6.49 ERA. In 61 innings pitched, Seabold struck out 57 batters while allowing 26 walks, 64 hits, 44 earned runs and 14 home runs.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Seabold with the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton. Originally, the Baltimore Orioles selected Seabold in the 19th round in 2014 out of Newport Harbor High School in Southern California, but he did not sign.
After the Boston Red Sox acquired Seabold in a trade from the Phillies on Aug. 21, 2020, he made his big league debut on Sept. 11, 2021, against the Chicago White Sox. After brief stints with the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, Seabold played for the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2024. He made 28 starts with the Lions, going 11-6 with a 3.43 ERA (160 innings, 61 earned runs) and 158 strikeouts.
In 36 career MLB games (19 starts), he has a 1-11 record with a 7.73 ERA.