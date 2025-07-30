Tampa Bay Rays Make Pitching-Staff Change Ahead of Game Against New York Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays juggled their pitching staff on Wedneday.
Ahead of the third game of a four-game road series with the New York Yankees, the Rays recalled right-hander Paul Gervase from Triple-A Durham and optioned lefty Ian Seymour to Durham.
The Rays took the series opener on Monday, 4-2, before falling Tuesday night, 7-5. Seymour pitched one inning in the loss, logging one strikeout.
The Rays selected Seymour with the 57th pick in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech. The 26-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut on June 9 against the Boston Red Sox, registering two strikeouts, two walks and an unearned run in two innings. His debut also featured his first career win and first blown save.
In seven MLB games, Seymour is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He has nine strikeouts while allowing eight hits, three walks and two earned runs in 10.2 innings.
Gervase returns to the Rays after the team optioned him to Durham on July 8. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound reliever has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP in five games with the Rays this season.
He has struck out six batters while allowing five walks, six hits and three earned runs (all home runs) in 6.1 innings pitched.
Originally taken by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the 2022 draft our od LSU, Gervase, 25, made his way to the Rays last season in a trade that sent right-hander Tyler Zuber to the Mets. Gervase made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay on June 21.
The Rays (54-54) look to regain ground in the wild-card race when they face the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay right-hander Zack Littell will take the mound against fellow righty Will Warren.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS ADD DEPTH AT CATCHER: After trading catcher Danny Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Rays entered another deal to bring in his replacement. CLICK HERE
- RAYS TRADE CATCHER TO MILWAUKEE BREWERS AS DEADLINE APPROACHES: With three days until the MLB Trade Deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays are displaying their willingness to sell by making another move. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE