Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash, Catcher Danny Jansen Discuss 7-5 Win Over NY Mets
NEW YORK - The Tampa Bay Rays scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to spoil a solid outing from Clay Holmes and beat the New York Mets 7-5 at Citi Field on Friday night.
With the win, Tampa Bay is now 37-32 while the loss drops the Mets to 45-25.
Here's how it happened
The Mets led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Juan Soto drew a bases loaded walk from Taj Bradley to make it 3-1.
New York added on against Eric Orze when Starling Marte hit a two-run single to left field, making it 5-1. He advanced to second on the throw.
The Mets pulled Holmes after five innings of one-run ball, and brought in Paul Blackburn for the sixth, who promptly gave up a single to Brandon Lowe and a single to Yandy Diaz. Jonathan Aranda then singled to load the bases before Junior Caminero popped out to shortstop.
Jake Mangum, who was originally drafted by the Mets, hit a two-run single to make it 5-3 and Jose Caballero hit into a fielders choice to make it 5-4.
Kamerson Misner singled to tie the game and catcher Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer to give the Rays the 7-5 lead.
The Mets threatened in the bottom of the eighth but Juan Soto flew out with a runner on to end the threat.
Pete Fairbanks recorded the save in the ninth.
What they're saying
Manager Kevin Cash on the performance of his bullpen, which used five pitchers:
"They were outstanding, pieced together a bunch of quality innings, probably highlighted by Uceta, who hung in there with his work, but they threw a good ballgame... happy with the bullpen to be able to hold it, because they put pressure on us every inning."
Cash on the big sixth inning: "It goes a long way to put balls in play, put pressure on the defense. We pieced together a big inning and Danny had the final blow with the two-run homer to give us the lead."
On Bradley's performance: "....We've got to do something about the walks to avoid those, because good teams are going to find ways to continue to put added pressure, and we probably didn't play the cleanest game behind him, but Taj is not a guy that walks hitters and I trust he'll make that adjustment."
Bradley went four innings, walking four and striking out five. He gave up five runs, but none were earned.
Jansen on Bradley: "I think it's just one of those nights. Taj is a stud, the stuff he has, the amount of pitches he has to not only strike, but also put guys away is great. I think it's just one of those nights, and I think he just keeps going. He's got electric stuff and it's fun to work with him."
The Rays and Mets will play again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET.