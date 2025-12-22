Rays Hiring Former All-Star and Fan Favorite Slugger As First Base Coach

The Tampa Bay Rays had a few positions on their Major League coaching and developmental coaching staff that had to be filled after people were poached this offseason.

The Washington Nationals hired Blake Butera to become their new manager after he spent years with the Rays organization. He began his tenure with the franchise in 2018, at the age of 25, managing a minor league affiliate.

Managerial roles were held until 2023, when he was named assistant field coordinator for Tampa Bay. In 2024, he was promoted to senior director of player development. That role was held in 2025 before the Nationals hired him away.

Joining Butera in Washington is Rays first base coach, Michael Johns. He was hired as Washington’s bench coach after spending three years in that position with Tampa Bay.

Rays hiring Corey Dickerson as first base coach

With an opening on Kevin Cash’s staff, Tampa Bay has decided to bring back a familiar face, someone that fans will love to see be part of the organization once again. As shared by the team’s official PR account on X, Corey Dickerson is being hired as the team’s first base coach.

Dickerson had an 11-year MLB career, with two seasons spent with the Rays. He was incredibly productive during his stint with the franchise, making the American League All-Star Team in 2017.

Tampa Bay Rays Coaching Staff Update:



The Tampa Bay Rays have hired Corey Dickerson as First Base Coach.

That year, he recorded a .282/.325/.490 slash line with 27 home runs, 33 doubles, four triples and 62 RBI. 2.7 bWAR was produced, which was the third-highest mark for him in a single season in his career. The home runs were a single-season high.

In 298 total games with Tampa Bay, Dickerson produced 4.4 bWAR, recording a .265/.310/.480 slash line. He hit 51 home runs, 69 doubles and seven triples with 132 RBI.

His best season came after his stint with the Rays, in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was traded for Tristan Gray, Daniel Hudson and cash. The Pirates were rewarded with a productive campaign, as Dickerson had a bWAR of 3.7 and won a National League Gold Glove Award.

Being hired by Tampa Bay as their first base coach is Dickerson’s first foray into coaching at 36 years old. His playing career only came to an end just over two years ago when the Nationals released him on Aug. 2, 2023.

Dickerson was an above-average performer throughout his career at the plate with an OPS+ of 113 and an OPS of .799.

