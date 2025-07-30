Tampa Bay Rays Might Send Key Player to Division Rival Before Trade Deadline
With the MLB trade deadline on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Rays could move a veteran and key contributor to a surprising destination.
According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, the Rays could be talking about a deal with the Boston Red Sox involving Yandy Diaz. Romero identified the Red Sox as one of the teams "showing interest" in the Tampa Bay slugger. However, Romero noted that the Rays are unlikely to part with Diaz unless they receive "either upper-level prospects or an MLB player" in return.
The Rays already have made moves before the deadline, including trading catcher Danny Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday for 21-year-old prospect Jadher Areinamo. Tampa Bay also acquired catcher Nick Fortes from the Miami Marlins to replace Jansen.
Rumors surrounding Diaz’s departure from Tampa Bay have circulated for weeks, especially as the Rays continue to limp through July after looking like a playoff team last month. The 33-year-old is in his seventh season with the Rays after Cleveland moved him in a three-team trade in 2018.
In 2025, Diaz has a slash line of .282/.344/.466 with an .809 OPS. In 408 at-bats, Diaz has 115 hits with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 102 games.
Diaz would add to Boston's power numbers, Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs, with Trevor Story adding 17.
In 46 career games at Fenway Park, Diaz has a line of .317/.386./435 with four home runs and 22 RBIs while registering 32 strikeouts and 21 walks. In 90 career games against the Red Sox, Diaz is hitting .317 with 104 hits, 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 57 runs scored.
