Rangers Sign Ideal Target for Rays in Free Agency This Offseason

With the winter meetings completed, the Tampa Bay Rays still have some needs to address for the rest of the offseason.

So far, the Rays have been aggressive in improving the team, adding some well-known veterans. As a team that had a positive run differential in 2025, there is reason to believe that they were better than their final record indicated and could be a contender in the highly challenging American League East.

However, with others in the division improving already, Tampa Bay knows they must as well. So far, they have made some improvements to their outfield offensively with the additions of Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins. Furthermore, they signed southpaw Steven Matz to help replace the production of Pete Fairbanks in the bullpen.

Despite making some additions already, there are still needs for the team, and that will have to be addressed in the coming days and weeks. One position that has been talked about quite a bit as a need is at catcher. This is a position that the team hasn’t received much offensive production from in recent years, and the team would certainly like to improve it.

Excellent Option Comes Off the Board

Rangers pick up Danny Jansen pic.twitter.com/kXL6vFfJ8C — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 13, 2025

With the catcher position being such a premium, it isn’t often that great options become available. This winter, that is no different. However, one option that made sense for the team was to reunite with Danny Jansen. Tampa Bay signed Jansen last winter, and he was a productive player for them in 2025 prior to being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Unfortunately, it appears that Jansen, who was a strong option for Tampa Bay, will be signing with the Texas Rangers. This takes a talented option off the board and makes it increasingly more likely that the Rays will be going with the options that they have.

Currently, it is Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia who figure to be the two top options behind the plate. Both got opportunities in 2025 to prove themselves and take control of the position, but neither was able to perform well offensively.

Furthermore, while it will likely be those two getting the chances, they do have an appealing prospect in Dominic Keegan, who might be ready for a call-up in 2026. He projects to be a better hitter than both of the other options, but he will have to prove himself. Currently, the position is still a bit of a problem for the team, and Jansen coming off the board is one less option to pursue.

