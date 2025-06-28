Tampa Bay Rays Offense Puts Another Line in Record Book Before MLB All-Star Break
With less than three weeks to go until the All-Star break, the Tampa Bay Rays' offense has found another way to etch itself into the history books.
The Rays have recorded 90 home runs and 106 stolen bases, making them only the fourth team in MLB history to compile at least 85 home runs and 100 stolen bases halfway through the season. Coincidentally, Tampa Bay joins its 2009 squad (122 stolen bases, 105 home runs), the 1995 Cincinnati Reds (116 stolen bases, 101 home runs) and the 1977 Reds (106 stolen bases, 97 home runs).
"Yeah, I mean, it can become really dynamic," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "That can put a lot of pressure on the defense as far as the speed goes, It puts a ton of pressure on the pitchers with the speed and the power, knowing that one mistake can, you know, put up a crooked number for us."
"I like the amount of contact that we're making," Cash added. "Lessening our strikeouts has really played into our favor."
The 106 stolen bases the Rays have registered lead the major leagues, with the Milwaukee Brewers in second place with 97. Moreover, Tampa Bay shortstop José Caballero leads all players with 29 stolen bases.
Tampa Bay's 90 home runs are ninth in the American League. Third baseman Junior Caminero leads the way for the Rays with 20 home runs, tied for ninth in the majors. Second baseman Brandon Lowe — who is second on his team in home runs — is in a five-way tie for No. 17 in homers with 17.
