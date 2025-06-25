Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero Posts Record Numbers Before All-Star Break

Junior Caminero, who is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday, has 19 homers and 50 RBIs through 73 games.



He’s the 10th player aged 21 or younger to put up those numbers before the All-Star break. The others?



Mel Ott, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Cody Bellinger, Ozzie Albies,…