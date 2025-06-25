Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero Posts Record Numbers Before All-Star Break
With 10 days to go until his 22nd birthday, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is establishing himself among elite company.
Caminero has 19 home runs and 50 RBIs through 73 games, making him the 10th player 21 or younger to achieve the feat before the All-Star break.
Caminero joins Mel Ott, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Cody Bellinger, Ozzie Albies, Eddie Mathews, Al Kaline, José Canseco and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Caminero has also hit home runs in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. His 19 homers are the sixth-most by any player in league history 21 or younger before July and the most since Acuña Jr. in 2019. In Rays history, only José Canseco, Carlos Peña, Logan Morrison and Greg Vaughn have more home runs before July.
Caminero is sixth among American League third basemen in All-Star voting. Beyond his 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, Camineor also leads all AL third basemen with 35 extra-base hits and 46 runs scored.
In his last 27 games, Caminero is ranking at the top of the league in offensive output. He paces the majors with 20 extra-base hits and ranks second in RBIs during that period with 30.
Caminero is also in a second-place tie with Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suàrez in home runs during that stretch with 11, trailing Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who is positioning himself as an MVP candidate.
A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Caminero made his professional debut in 2021 with the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Indians. Cleveland later traded Caminero to Tampa Bay, where he made his major league debut on Sept. 23, 2023.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS RECALL CHANDLER SIMPSON: Tampa Bay rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson is lightning on the base paths, and is quickly becoming one of the fastest players in baseball. He's back in the big leagues Tuesday after getting called up by the Rays. CLICK HERE
- RAYS TRY TO CHANGE FORTUNES VS. ROYALS AFTER EARLY SWEEP: The Kansas City Royals swept the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this year, but it's the Rays who've been better lately. They start a three-game series Tuesday in Kansas City. Here are three things to know about the Royals, including the arrival of Tampa star Jac Caglianone. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' DIAZ, LOWE MOVE UP IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz entered the hunt for an All-Star selection after a big week, and Brandon Lowe moved up to fourth place in the polls. Meanwhile, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero maintained their respective rankings. CLICK HERE