Tampa Bay Rays Rising Star Junior Caminero Makes History With Latest Homer
After clobbering a 425-foot two-run homer on Monday night against the Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero has accomplished a feat not yet seen in the American League.
Caminero's latest blast is his 21st of the season, making him the only player age 21 or younger to hit more than 19 home runs through the month of June in a season in American League history, according to OptaSTATS. A former Tampa Bay player, José Canseco, hit 19 home runs for the Oakland Athletics before the calendar turned to July in 1986.
Entering play Monday, Caminero's 21 home runs are the eighth-most in the majors and the third-most in the American League behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (33) and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (30). His 53 RBIs are the sixth-best in the league.
With less than a week until his 22nd birthday, Tampa Bay's young rising star continues to dominate in other categories as well. Caminero's .518 slugging percentage is the highest among American League third basemen and the second-highest in the majors at the position behind Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez (.570). Additionally, his 38 extra-base hits are sixth in the AL.
In June, Caminero slashed .245/.327/.531 with 24 hits, 16 RBIs and eight homers in 98 at-bats. His eight home runs led the Rays, with second baseman Brandon Lowe logging the second-most with seven.
Caminero continues to be a catalyst for a potent Rays offense. Tampa Bay leads the American League in hits (742).
Caminero and the Rays look to bounce back from their 6-4 series-opening loss against the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. ET.
