Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Mangum Impressively Sits at No. 1 in Key MLB Batting Statistic
TAMPA, Fla. — When it's time for teammates to score, Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum has become the best hitter in baseball.
With runners in scoring position, Tampa Bay's 29-year-old rookie is posting a .458 batting average, the best in the league.
After being sidelined for more than a month with a groin strain, Mangum's return to the Rays lineup has been incredibly productive. In June, Mangum is slashing .305/.340/.368 with 29 hits and 16 RBIs.
"I know my role on this team; I'm just trying to help us win ball games," Mangum said after Tampa Bay's 11-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. "I'm not going to hit a ton of home runs, but I can knock some guys in and get some base hits here and there and just try to create offense."
"I'm thankful to be here still; we're three months in, and still, just a lot of gratitude to be here," Mangum added.
Over the past 15 days heading into action Monday night, his .354 batting average stands tied with Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers for the sixth-best mark in the American League.
"He's been incredible," Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Monday's game against the Athletics. "We realize that, appreciate it, we see it. We feel really good when he's coming up to the plate with guys on base."
"He's locked in for every attack," Cash added. "He's not hitting balls soft; he's knocking ground balls or line drives through the infield. It's been really impressive to watch him."
At 47-37, the Rays enter their three-game set against the Athletics with a chance to close in on the narrow 1.5-game lead the New York Yankees hold for first place in the American League East. The Yankees open a four-game road series on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, gametimes and more, including results in real time. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' JOSÉ CABALLERO TAKES THE MOUND: The Tampa Bay Rays were running out of arms in a blowout 22-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. With no options remaining, Rays manager Kevin Cash called on shortstop Jose Caballero to take the mound. CLICK HERE
- JONATHAN ARANDA CRUSHES 467-FOOT HOMER AT CAMDEN YARDS: Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda blasted his way into the history books with a 467-foot two-run bomb against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, giving him home run No. 10 on the year. Here is the video of his mammoth blast. CLICK HERE