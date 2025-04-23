Rays Struggle to Score Again in 5-1 Loss to Arizona on Tuesday
Apparently location isn't the only issue for the Tampa Bay Rays offense. Their bats are also quiet outside of Tampa.
The Rays embarked on a six-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday, but it was the same old story that played out last week at home in Florida. They scored just one run and rarely converted with men on base in a 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondback at Chase Field.
Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt had things under control all night, pitching six innings and allowing just one run and four hits. He struck out five and didn't walk anyone. The Rays scored their only run in the second inning, when Kameron Misner doubled and scored on a Jake Misner single to take a 1-0 lead.
But that was it. Chandler Simpson had a single in the third inning and Misner doubled in the fifth, but neither got past second base. The Rays had something going in the eighth inning against former teammate Jalen Beeks, with singles by Simpson and Brandon Lowe, but Yandy Diaz grounded into a double play.
Their last threat in the ninth inning ended on a double play as well. Jonathan Aranda coaxed a lead-off walk off but Junior Caminero grounded into a double play and Misner struck out to end the game. The Rays were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Zack Littell took the loss for the Rays, falling to 0-5 on the season in his five starts. He had what is deemed as a quality start, allowing three runs over six innings, but he gave up a two-run homer to designated hitter Pavin Smith in the third inning and a solo shot to second baseman Tim Tawa — the Diamondbacks' No. 9 hitter — in the fifth. Mason Englert allowed two runs in the eighth in relief.
It was a common theme for Littell, not getting any run support. In his season debut against Colorado, he allowed just one run in six innings but left trailing 1-0 and took the loss in a 2-1 defeat.
He also lost a 1-0 game to the Boston Red Sox on April 16, where he went six innings and allowed just the one run. The Rays only had five singles, and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. He was roughed up in his other two starts, allowing five runs to Texas and seven to the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rays have only scored five runs for him all season, which is the lowest run support (1.0) in the majors for any pitcher with three starts or more. Colorado's Kyle Freeland (1.2) is second, and he's 0-5 too through very little fault of his own.
Littell is used to this. Tampa Bay has scored two or fewer runs 22 times during his last 25 outings. No other pitcher in MLB has seen so little support.
The two teams meet again on Wednesday night. Taj Bradley will start for the Rays, taking on Eduardo Rodriguez.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS ROOKIES SHINE: A side effect of all the injuries in the Tampa Bay Rays' outfield has been the emergence of Kameron Misner, Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum as productive big league players. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Arizona Diamondbacks are off to a 13-9 start despite getting average starting pitching so far. They host the Tampa Bay Rays for three games, starting Tuesday. Here are three things you should know about the D-Backs. CLICK HERE
- MORGAN REACHES AAA: Tre' Morgan, the No. 4 prospect in the Rays' farm system, joined the Durham Bulls after missing the first few weeks of the 2025 regular season with a quad injury. CLICK HERE
- SMITH CRACKS TOP 100: With Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduating to the big leagues, Rays outfielder Aidan Smith took his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects. CLICK HERE