Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe Move up in Latest All-Star Voting
The Tampa Bay Rays saw three players experience a bump in the latest MLB All-Star voting polls on Monday.
Yandy Diaz, who had a big week with 13 hits and two home runs, earned the No. 9 spot in voting for designated hitters in the American League with 170,504 votes. Moreover, second baseman Brandon Lowe moved from No. 5 to No. 4 after garnering nearly 200,000 votes in the last week.
First baseman Jonathan Aranda remains in third place with 879,030 votes, and third baseman Junior Caminero remains in sixth place with 297,870 votes.
With less than 72 hours to go in the first phase of voting, Lowe has quite the uphill battle to get into the top two. Currently, Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday holds the No. 2 spot and leads Lowe by 372,421 votes.
Aranda currently trails New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt by 239,471 votes for second place. Meanwhile, Caminero and Diaz are the long shots.
Diaz has been incredibly productive this season. His .292 batting average ranks second among all designated hitters, trailing only Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani. Diaz's two home runs last week came in a 14-8 win over the Detroit Tigers and was his first multi-homer game since 2019.
Lowe continues to dazzle as a two-way threat. The 30-year-old continues to lead all players at his position with 15 home runs and sits at No.2 behind Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien with 185 assists.
With the bat in his hand, Aranda continues to prove he's one of the best in the business. The 27-year-old is fifth in the Majors with a .325 batting average. Meanwhile, Caminero is ascending as one of the best young stars in baseball, sitting in second place among third basemen with 19 home runs and seventh in double plays.
Fans can vote up to five times per day until the end of phase one.
