Rays Receive Strong Grade for Blockbuster Three-Team Trade with Astros, Pirates

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very busy of late, and this is a roster that now looks much different than it did just a few days ago.

Coming into the winter, the Rays were a team to watch with a desire to improve, but also the same mindset that has been able to keep them competitive with a low payroll. Tampa Bay is notorious for trading players near the end of their contracts, no matter the skill level or the outlook for the team in the short term.

These decisions help them keep fresh talent coming through the system and are more critical at low prices. Coming into the winter, the team had several players who figured to be trade candidates. One of them elected not to pick up the team option, with Pete Fairbanks heading to free agency. However, they did elect to pick up the team option for Brandon Lowe.

While it seemed like there was a chance he would stay with the team, the Rays got involved in a blockbuster three-team deal in which he went to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tampa Bay didn’t receive anything from Pittsburgh directly in the trade but instead got two top 10 prospects from the Houston Astros.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the three-team blockbuster trade that the Rays were involved in and gave them a solid grade of a ‘B+’ for their part in it.

Tampa Bay Reloads

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This felt like a classic trade for the Rays, with Lowe being an All-Star in 2025, but entering the final year of his contract. While they also parted ways with Jake Magnum and Mason Montgomery, Lowe was the clear main piece of the deal.

In return, Tampa Bay has to feel good about getting Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito back from the Astros. Melton might not have hit the ground running in his debut last season with Houston, but he was their number two prospect and has some significant upside.

Furthermore, Brito is still likely a year or so away from his major league debut, but he could be a staple in the rotation with some impressive stuff. Overall, while dealing with Lowe doesn’t make the team better right now, this is a trade that will help them significantly in the long run.

Now, the main question for the Rays will be to try to find a replacement for him at second base. Fortunately, they have a loaded farm system to utilize if they look to upgrade in a trade.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: