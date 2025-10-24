Ty Johnson Is a Future Rays Star Finishing Near Top of Minors in Impressive Stat

What a season for Ty Johnson in his 1st full year in the Rays system ❗️



⚾️ Southern League (Double-A) Pitcher of the Year

⚾️ Montgomery Biscuits Co-MVP

⚾️ 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 149 K in 110.1 IP pic.twitter.com/Y2ut0mq25u