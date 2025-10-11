Rays' Pitching Prospect Has Exceeded Expectations Since Team Acquired Him

2025 Prospect of the Year: Tampa Bay Rays



Ty Johnson (RHP)



Age: 24

Level(s): AA



Stats (26 GP, 20 GS, 110.1 IP)

2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 2.33 FIP

8.8% BB, 34.7% K, .172 BAA



Runners Up: Bob Seymour (1B) & Ian Seymour (LHP)