Cole Sulser Comes Full Circle, Gets Back in Big Leagues Again With Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Cole Sulser made his major-league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays back in September of 2019. He appeared in seven games that month and pitched 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits.
Fast-forward nearly six years later, and Sulser is back in the bigs with the Rays. The 35-year-old right-hander from Santa Ysabel, Calif., was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday after the Rays placed reliever Kevin Kelly on the injured list with a gluteal strain.
Sulser, obviously, is thrilled to be back. He joined the team Friday after flying back from Buffalo, where he was playing with Durham.
"It's always a great feeling, hard to beat it when you get that call,'' Sulser said in the Tampa Bay locker room prior to Friday night's game between the Rays and Atlanta Braves. "My family was up there in Buffalo with me for a little bit, so it was special that they were there.
"I love getting to play for the Rays and getting to put on a jersey for them. I feel comfortable here and they do an amazing job with clubhouse atmosphere, the guys, the coaching staff, everyone from top to bottom. I'm really happy to be a part of this organization.''
Sulser pitched for Baltimore in 2020-21, then spent one season each with Miami (2022), Arizona (2023) and the New York Mets (2024). He struggled with the Mets and was released, but the Rays picked him back up. He made six appearances in September again, all scoreless with just three hits allowed.
He spent spring training with the Rays but didn't make the big club. He appeared in three games for Durham, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings
"I've thrown a few multi-inning appearances down there and so I feel good and ready to go and can contribute up here,'' Sulser said.
Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays won't miss a beat with Sulser in the bullpen. He's done good work with the team in the past, and Cash is expecting more of the same.
"Cole is a guy that we feel like we know pretty well,'' he said. "He's very reliable and he's going to come in and throw strikes and pitch multi-innings. He'll slot right into our bullpen.''
Kelly has dealt with glute issues in the past, Cash said, but not to this extreme. He's hoping he won't be out for long. He made five appearances before the injury, pitching five innings and allowing two runs.''
"It's unfortunate for KK,'' Cash said. "It's something he's battled with in the past. We'll shut him down for a couple of days and get a ball back in his hands and see where he's at. It's all going to depend how long we have to go before we get a ball back in his hand. Then we can make a better assessment.''