Yankees Outfielder Would Be Great Target in Free Agency if Rays Spend This Winter
With the start of the offseason right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will be planning on what their winter will look like. Due to new ownership, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the team about potentially making a splash and increasing payroll.
As shown this summer, the Rays were able to be both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline and that is something that could continue for the franchise. With numerous veterans on expiring deals, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tampa Bay elect to deal some of them in order to get something in return.
This has been the formula of success for the team and something that they should continue to do even if they start to spend more. While trading some players would indicate that they aren’t looking to compete, there are some talented players in the system that are ready to be called up. Furthermore, the money that they potentially save by dealing with veterans could be used elsewhere.
When looking at some of the needs for the team, there are a few clear ones. Help at catcher is certainly one and adding a veteran there makes a lot of sense. However, the top need is likely to find a power hitter for their outfield.
Cody Bellinger Would Be a Fantastic Fit
The talented outfielder for the New York Yankees would be an excellent fit for the Rays and solve a lot of their needs. Bellinger was a strong trade acquisition by the Yankees over the offseason, and he delivered with a nice year. While New York might try to keep him, they could also pursue Kyle Tucker, which would take them out of the running.
In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. The slugger not only had a strong year at the plate, but he also played very well for the Yankees defensively in both center field and left field.
For the Rays, while there is some young talent in the outfield, they are sorely missing someone with the ability to hit 30 home runs. This is a bit of a problem for the team, especially in baseball these days. Adding a veteran like Bellinger would provide them with precisely what they need offensively in the outfield and also improve the unit defensively.
With a bWAR of 5.0, the former National League MVP is going to be seeking a significant contract, but he would be a fantastic splash by Tampa Bay. If the team does end up spending money, Bellinger would be a strong option.